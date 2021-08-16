How Conversational AI Works and What It Does
Conversational AI, which uses Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Advanced Dialog management, and Machine Learning (ML), are likely to pass the Turing Test and provide a more realistic experience than traditional chatbots. Most of us have had interactions on websites with chatbots that were less than satisfactory, leaving us to resolve our issues some other way. Today’s AI-based chatbots are able to have full blown conversations that leave people feeling like they just finished a conversation with a living person.www.cmswire.com
