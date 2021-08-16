Cancel
Laurinburg, NC

Two arrested for drugs Sunday

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YiHCu_0bT6couk00

LAURINBURG — Two Laurinburg men were arrested Sunday after an attempted breaking and entering.

According to the report from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just after 4 a.m. about a break-in in progress on Crestline Road. Upon arrival deputies did not see anyone when walking around the property, however, when walking to the rear of the property deputies saw a Honda Accord driving slowly down Dillon Drive.

The deputies stopped the vehicle and upon stopping the vehicle, deputies found drugs, cash and a firearm.

James Aaron Dial, 36, of Pea Bridge Road was arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer.

He was given a $250,000 bond.

Allen Mintz, 31, of Dillon Drive was also arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed firearm and resisting a public officer.

He was given a $250,000 bond

