Mistakes Crush Carlos Carrasco Against Dodgers

By Alexis Farinacci
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Carrasco was given the ball for the Mets in the series finale between the Dodgers and Mets on Sunday night. His fourth start of the 2021 season is one he will probably want to forget, as he lasted just two innings. Not counting his rain-shorted start on August 10th against the Washington Nationals — where he lasted just one inning before the game was suspended — this was his shortest outing as a starter since April 12th, 2019. In that appearance, he lasted just 2/3 of an inning while allowing six earned runs on six hits.

