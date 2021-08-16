Mistakes Crush Carlos Carrasco Against Dodgers

OKC Dodgers — 11 Round Rock Express — 1 Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark – Oklahoma City, Okla. Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored five runs in the third inning and Matt Davidson collected a game-high three RBI in the Dodgers’ 11-1 win Thursday night against the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express (41-44) took a quick lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly, but then the Dodgers pitching staff held the Express scoreless over the final eight innings and to three hits total, tying a season-low mark for hits allowed. OKC starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez led the way, allowing one run and one hit over 5.0 innings. The Dodgers (45-40) tied the game in the second inning when Zach Reks belted his 14th homer of the season with OKC out to left field. The Dodgers then scored five runs in the third inning, taking the lead for good on a bases-clearing double by Davidson. Omar Estévez connected on a two-run single later in the inning to push the Dodgers' lead to 6-1. A sacrifice fly by Carlos Asuaje extended the Dodgers to a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning. OKC then scored four more runs in the sixth inning on a wild pitch, two sacrifice flies by Reks and Yoshi Tsutsugo, and a RBI double by Sheldon Neuse in the Red Dirt Rumble series opener between the teams.