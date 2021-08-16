Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Sublease office space at 18-year high, JLL report says

By ROI-NJ Staff
roi-nj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey’s sublease space is at an 18-year high, even as office occupants continue to make reentry plans, according to real estate firm JLL’s Q2 Office Outlook report. The real estate firm said corporate restructurings elevated the supply of sublease space to 7.7 million square feet at midyear, which compares with 6.4 million square feet in the early part of 2021. That represents the highest availability since the end of 2003.

www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Space#Jll#Sublease#Jll#Q2 Office Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Homebuyer Traffic Cools in July, Per Data From ShowingTime

ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, found that showing activity slowed during July compared to prior months, but still remained at historic levels with 110 markets averaging more than 20 showings per listing during the first five days, per data from the ShowingTime Showing Index®,
Clifton, NJroi-nj.com

Stro, KRE refinance Clifton industrial property for $42M

The Stro Cos. and Kushner Real Estate Group have secured $42 million in refinancing for an industrial property in Clifton, they announced this week. The building at 174 Delawanna Ave. is a 220,000-square-foot, Class A industrial distribution cold storage facility leased to Weee!, an online grocery startup. The owners secured a 10-year fixed loan with Capital One for it, they said.
House RentGlobeSt.com

Riverside-San Bernardino Boasts Lowest Apartment Vacancy in US

The Riverside-San Bernardino apartment market has the lowest vacancy rate in the US, according to new research from Marcus & Millichap. From July 2020 to June 2021, the vacancy rate fell 200 basis points, falling below 2%. Plus, the firm forecasts that the vacancy rate will fall another 30 basis points this year.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Blackstone REIT, Landmark Form $784M Student Housing JV

Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust and Landmark Properties are forming a joint venture to recapitalize eight student housing properties held by Landmark totaling 5,416 beds in various parts of the country. The companies didn't reveal the precise structure of the $784M JV, but typically under such an arrangement, the JV...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Blackstone JV Acquires, Recapitalizes $784M Student Housing Portfolio

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and Landmark Properties have teamed up on a $784 million joint venture to recapitalize and acquire eight student housing assets totaling 5,416 beds across the US. Blackstone already has a presence in this space having acquired a 28,000-bed portfolio in the UK from Goldman Sachs...
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Acquires Gerber Collision Property for $1.7M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Gerber Collision property for $1.7 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Wisconsin and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.0% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
Newark, NJroi-nj.com

Downtown Newark building sells for $9M

A retail property with redevelopment potential in downtown Newark has sold for $9 million, according to real estate firm JLL Capital Markets. JLL said in a news release that the 62,275-square-foot property at 727 Broad St. was sold by an undisclosed seller to an undisclosed buyer. The building takes up a full city block within the downtown business district and a Qualified Opportunity Zone, JLL said.
Lancaster, OHpickeringtonchamber.com

First Floor Office Space for Lease

Located by Home Helpers and Tom's Sunoco, this 700 sq ft office, includes 3 office spaces and rest room. There is front and rear access to the space and it includes on-site parking. Details:. Front private office is approximately 14 x 11 plus nook. Middle office is approximately 14 x...
Virginia Staterebusinessonline.com

JLL Closes $766M Sale of WashREIT Office Portfolio in Metro D.C., Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL has closed the $766 million sale of a 12-property office portfolio totaling 2.3 million square feet in metro Washington, D.C., and Virginia. Stephen Conley, Matt Nicholson, Jim Meisel, Andrew Weir, Dave Baker and Chris Capece of JLL represented the seller, WashREIT. Brookfield Asset Management was the buyer.
EconomyNJBIZ

JLL: Office market primed for rebound as dynamics begin to stabilize

With 67% of New Jersey’s adult residents fully vaccinated at mid-year and COVID-19 occupancy restrictions lifted, office occupiers continued to execute their re-entry plans during the second quarter, according to the JLL US Q2 2021 Office Outlook report released on Aug. 16, and those factors are helping set the stage for pent-up demand to gain momentum during the second half of the year.
Garfield, NJroi-nj.com

N.Y. investment firm enters N.J. market, buying Garfield industrial property

A New York-based investment firm has made its first acquisition in New Jersey, a Garfield mixed-use property featuring a 69,157-square-foot industrial building, according to real estate firm CBRE. The property at 303-325 Midland Ave. was purchased by Snowball Developments LLC from a private seller. The property’s industrial component is 100%...
EconomyPosted by
Maryland Reporter

The Benefits of Shared Office Space

While businesses recover from the economic crisis of 2020, shared office space has found a foothold in society. We were always able to rent a shared office space in Maryland, but never has it become so popular as it is right now. With many businesses failing to make it through the pandemic intact, downsizing the office has been the new way to save overheads while everyone was working from home. Now that we are back, the shared office is the perfect solution where both worlds meet halfway.
Denver, COrebusinessonline.com

JLL Brokers $66M Office Tower Sale on Behalf of KBS in Suburban Denver

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. — Private equity real estate firm KBS has sold Peakview Tower in Greenwood Village, about 12 miles southeast of Denver, for $66 million. The nine-story, 264,149-square-foot office tower is situated in Fiddler’s Green Circle, a suburban micro market that historically has had low office vacancy rates. JLL’s Mark Katz and Peter Merrion represented KBS in the sale. The buyer was a joint partnership led by Vanderbilt Office Properties.
Boston, MAbostonrealestatetimes.com

Research by CBRE Reveals Downtown Office Sublease Space Abating

BOSTON- Recent research by CBRE reveals that sublease space in downtown Boston is abating in 2021. Sublease space flooded the downtown Boston office market in mid-2020 at the height of Covid-19 restrictions in Massachusetts. Prior to the pandemic, the office market downtown averaged 1.2 million sq. ft. of sublease space in 2018 and 2019. At the end of 2020, sublease space had tripled, peaking at 3.6 million sq. ft. with over 50% concentrated in the Central Business District. Since the beginning of 2021, sublease space has started to recover, ending the month of July at 3.2 million sq. ft.
House Rentworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Rental Growth in U.S. Hits Highest Levels Since 2005

Based on CoreLogic's latest Single-Family Rent Index for June 2021, home rents nationwide increased 7.5% year over year, up from a 1.4% year-over-year increase in June 2020. Hot housing market conditions have exacerbated the challenges of finding affordable rental properties for some consumers. According to a recent CoreLogic survey, 85% of consumers searching for a home said they prefer single-family homes. However, for-sale inventory remains in short supply as construction continues to lag. Not only is this keeping many would-be buyers on the hunt for single-family rentals, but it's also contributing to the dwindling availability and increasing prices of these properties. As space and affordability remain top priorities for renters, we can expect to see a similar trend as the for-sale market -- increased migration to less dense and lower cost areas.
Small Businessroyalexaminer.com

Turning office space into living space

Many of us have felt like we live at the office, and soon, that might become literal. A severe shortage of housing combined with an excess of office space has created a potentially unique opportunity for developers seeking to convert commercial properties into living spaces. And some want to speed up the process — in California, where some areas saw commercial vacancies of 25 percent or higher, lawmakers proposed turning office space into housing.
Denver, CObusinessden.com

The Pipeline: Commercial real estate deals for 8.20.21

Crescent Real Estate LLC purchased 89,069 office square feet and 30,782 retail square feet at 200 and 250 Columbine St. in Denver for $82.75 million from Western Development Group. John Jugl and his team represented the seller. Fuller Real Estate reports the…
Hollidaysburg, PAWTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Housing Market Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy