Sublease office space at 18-year high, JLL report says
New Jersey’s sublease space is at an 18-year high, even as office occupants continue to make reentry plans, according to real estate firm JLL’s Q2 Office Outlook report. The real estate firm said corporate restructurings elevated the supply of sublease space to 7.7 million square feet at midyear, which compares with 6.4 million square feet in the early part of 2021. That represents the highest availability since the end of 2003.www.roi-nj.com
