Sublease office space at 18-year high, JLL report says

While businesses recover from the economic crisis of 2020, shared office space has found a foothold in society. We were always able to rent a shared office space in Maryland, but never has it become so popular as it is right now. With many businesses failing to make it through the pandemic intact, downsizing the office has been the new way to save overheads while everyone was working from home. Now that we are back, the shared office is the perfect solution where both worlds meet halfway.