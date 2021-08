After releasing nearly five years ago, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is still pulling from the extensive Dragon Ball universe to add new content to the game. The next DLC release called the “Legendary Pack 2” is scheduled to release some time during Fall 2021 and will include two different characters. One of those is Jiren at Full Power while the other is still unknown, but a trailer showing off Jiren that was released this week might give some hints as to who the next character will be.