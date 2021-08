Last season was marked by one defining theme for the San Francisco 49ers. Injuries hit the team early and often. They played without their starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, for the majority of the season. On top of that, Nick Bosa, their anchor on defense, got hurt in game two of the season and did not return all year. The loss of key leaders on both sides of the ball sent the defending NFC Champions into a tailspin from which they could not recover. San Francisco went from first to worst in the NFC West. They won less than half the games they did the year before. Needless to say, it was not the season either the fans, or team leadership wanted to see.