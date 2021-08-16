Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku believes he returns to Chelsea a 'complete' player as the Blues' new £98m signing lifts the lid on phone calls with legend Didier Drogba ahead of his Stamford Bridge return

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Romelu Lukaku says he returns to Chelsea a 'complete' player as the Belgian revealed that regular phone calls with club legend Didier Drogba have helped him prepare for his return.

Lukaku, 28, last week completed a £98m switch to Stamford Bridge from Inter, eight years on from leaving West London for Everton having failed to make the grade with the Blues.

The Belgian has since developed into one of the finest marksman in Europe, scoring a combined 193 goals during spells at Everton, Manchester United and Inter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1fhW_0bT6cWyY00
Romelu Lukaku believes he returns to Chelsea a 'complete' player following his £98m move

Thomas Tuchel has long sought an elite goalscorer for his European champions, and Lukaku's arrival has been met with hopes high of the Blues launching a real challenge to Manchester City for the Premier League crown.

And Lukaku believes that he begins his second Stamford Bridge spell a 'complete' player, before outlining his intentions to take on a leadership role within the dressing room.

‘I just feel more complete,' he told Chelsea's official website. 'I’ve tried to master all the facets that a striker needs and I just want to keep improving on the small details all the time and keep improving on my strengths as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f739L_0bT6cWyY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDfiS_0bT6cWyY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DqrD_0bT6cWyY00
The Belgian says he has mastered all facets of his game during his time in England and Italy

‘I just want to try to help the team win and be available for the manager as well as for my team-mates. I want to make sure that they feel comfortable and they can lean on me in whatever situation we’re in.

‘I’m a leader but I’m also more of a gel person, making sure that everybody feels comfortable and confident.

'That’s the way I lead. When I was at Inter and when I’ve been captain of the national team, I make sure that everybody is confident and knows what they have to do.'

Lukaku added that he has already spoken with Tuchel about his role on and off the pitch, insisting that he is comfortable in being the focal point or running in behind opposition defences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9LtZ_0bT6cWyY00
The 28-year-old is also confident that he will prove a strong leader in the Blues dressing room

The 28-year-old also lifted the lid on his relationship with Blues legend Drogba, with whom he has spoken to regularly as a mentor. Lukaku said phone calls have been frequent since his return to Stamford Bridge.

'Our relationship means the world to me,' he said. 'It’s not like we talk once a month, I talk to the guy every few days!

'We have a group chat so we’re constantly communicating and I’ve been on the phone with him a bit more in the past two weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMhmM_0bT6cWyY00
Lukaku (R) revealed that he has regularly spoken with Didier Drogba (L) ahead of his return

‘I had a lot of questions to ask and he still knows a lot of people here so he really prepared me well with the last details.

'Now I just need to get to know the players and the manager a bit better and just be available as quickly as possible for the team.’

Lukaku is now out of quarantine and will be gearing up for Chelsea's upcoming fixture with Arsenal, where he is expected to make his debut for his new club.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Didier Drogba
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Belgian#Stamford Bridge#Everton#Inter#European#Arsenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku prepares to fly to London ahead of £98m return

Romelu Lukaku has completed the first part of his medical ahead of his £98million return to Chelsea and dropped a big hint that a deal is close to being over the line. The Belgian forward was recorded leaving Milan's Columbus clinic on Monday afternoon and appeared to be holding a Chelsea shirt in the back of the car as he was whisked away, in a video published on fcinternews.it.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea complete signing of striker from Inter Milan

Chelsea have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan after the striker passed a medical in Italy.The Belgium international formerly represented the Premier League club between 2011 and 2014, spending most of that period out on loan.Announcing the club-record €115m (£97.5m) transfer, Chelsea confirmed the 28-year-old has signed a deal through to 2026.“I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club,’ Lukaku told the club site upon signing. “It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience...
Premier League90min.com

Twitter reacts as Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea

Ten years after he first rocked up at Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku is once again a Chelsea player, with the Blues parting with a club-record £97.5m to bring the 28-year-old Serie A winner back to London. It's safe to say Twitter was a little excited about the whole thing. Romelu...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Didier Drogba Confirms Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Transfer

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has dropped a huge hint over Romelu Lukaku's imminent move to Chelsea from Inter Milan. The Blues are close to securing a five-year deal for the Belgium international, who has agreed personal terms over a huge contract at Stamford Bridge, where he will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax).
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku would become Italian football's biggest ever sale if he completes £98m move to Chelsea this summer... but who would the Inter Milan forward overtake as the priciest transfer away from Serie A?

Transfer records continue to be broken despite the coronavirus pandemic affecting clubs' finances ahead of the forthcoming season. As Jack Grealish became the first £100million English player, Romelu Lukaku also looks set to become a record-breaker in Italy as a potential £98m move to Chelsea would make him the expensive sale in Serie A history.
Premier Leagueblackchronicle.com

Lukaku’s €115m Chelsea return close to completion

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Chelsea on verge...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea putting finishing touches to £98MILLION deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge... with Blues finally reaching agreement with Inter Milan

Chelsea are finalising a £98million deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge. Talks with Inter Milan reached a conclusion on Saturday after days of negotiations over the fee and structure of the transfer. Lukaku had agreed to the move earlier this week after it became clear Inter were...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Big Rom is home and he's about to run wild!': Chelsea fans claim they CAN win the title this season after signing Lukaku in a £98m deal - and believe the prolific striker will have a 'Diego Costa-like impact' at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea fans are confident they can win the Premier League title after the club confirmed the signing of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker returns to Stamford Bridge seven years after leaving the club, after completing his £98m move from Inter Milan. Lukaku scored 24 goals last season to help Inter...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'We protected you like a son... but you proved you're on your knees for money': Furious Inter Milan fans DEFACE Romelu Lukaku's San Siro mural as he flies to London to complete £98m Chelsea return

Romelu Lukaku's mural outside the San Siro stadium has been defaced by Inter Milan supporters ahead of the Belgian striker's imminent £98million move to Chelsea. The Inter striker travelled from Milan to London on Monday night ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge having already completed the first part of his medical in the Italian city.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku STILL has a point to prove despite total fees of £291m set to make him the most expensive player of all-time... his £98m Chelsea return will see Belgian star aim to prove his Premier League doubters wrong once and for all

At a cumulative £291 million in transfer fees, Romelu Lukaku will surpass Neymar by becoming the most expensive player ever when he completes his £98m return to Chelsea. The Blues will have contributed to £115m of that total, given it was exactly 10 years ago that they first paid Anderlecht £17m for an 18-year-old whose reputation was as big as his size 14 boots.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku will create space for Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic with Chelsea's frontline missing his ability to hold the ball up as striker edges closer to £98m move

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes that the signing of Romelu Lukaku will help to bring out the best in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic. The Blues are on the verge of securing the services of Lukaku for £98m and the signing will come as a relief to Tuchel who's side struggled in front of goal last season - despite their Champions League triumph.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku 'will NOT play in Chelsea's first Premier League match of the new season against Crystal Palace on Saturday due to technical details' with Belgian 'unlikely' to complete £98m transfer before the clash

Romelu Lukaku will not be available for Chelsea's opening Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace due to technical details with his £98million transfer, say reports. The Belgian striker is set to complete a move back to Stamford Bridge, seven years after leaving the club, from Inter Milan where he won the Serie A title as the Nerazzurri top goalscorer earlier this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy