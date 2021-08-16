Cancel
Portland, OR

PCC board will revisit vaccine requirement

By Courtney Vaughn
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

While PCC considers a change in direction, Mt. Hood Community College continues with its plan to welcome unvaccinated students in the fall.

The board of directors for Portland Community College is likely to vote Thursday on whether to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students and staff returning to campuses.

The college announced in June it would not require vaccines to return to campus this fall, but PCC board member Dan Saltzman said that decision was made unilaterally by PCC's president, Mark Mitsui, without input or a vote from the board of directors.

"At our July meeting, we had over 25 health officials, residents and legislators testify that that was the wrong decision," said Saltzman, a southwest Portland resident who is also a former Portland city councilor.

He added that with Oregon setting records for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — a surge experts say is fueled by the far more contagious Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 — it's time to re-evaluate that decision.

Portland Community College is one of three major community colleges in the metro area, along with Clackamas Community College and Mount Hood Community College.

Mt. Hood and Clackamas colleges have reported they won't require proof of vaccination for students and staff in the fall. After a discussion with Mt. Hood's administration, the college's Board of Education will is not changing course.

"A vaccination requirement could be a barrier to accessing educational opportunities," said Annette Mattson, chair of MHCC board of education. "The college has safely navigated the pandemic so far by following our board approved plan for people on campus, which follows CDC guidelines."

Back at PCC, a special meeting was held Aug. 10 where its board approved a motion to revisit the COVID-19 rules for students and staff."I am advocating vaccinations of students, staff and visitors starting in fall. That has been my position," Saltzman said.

He added that Mohamed Alyajouri, a Beaverton resident who represents Zone 6 and currently is chairman of the PCC board of directors, "has been drafting a resolution for us to see."

Saltzman said he's advocating that PCC require the vaccines before the start of the winter term, to give everyone time to complete their appointments.

Oregon's public universities have unanimously said they will require students and staff on campus this fall to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

However, nearly all community colleges in Oregon have announced they won't require the same of their students and staff.

One notable exception is Lane Community College, which announced July 22 that it would require vaccines for on-campus classes and work.

"All of us are eager to put the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and come together again in-person as a campus community," Lane Community College President Margaret Hamilton stated in announcing her school's policy. "Widespread vaccination is our clearest and best path toward that future. These vaccines have been proven safe and effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and LCC is committed to being a partner in the public health of our region."Â

The college said it heard "overwhelming support for a vaccination requirement" from the college's students and employees.

Saltzman said community surveys conducted by PCC indicate 77% of PCC staff and students also support a requirement.

The decision to take up a vaccine mandate won support from the board — but by the narrowest possible margin. The resolution was added to the Aug. 19 meeting agenda on a 4-3 vote.

Saltzman said there are concerns about equity and racial disparities regarding access to the vaccine. But he said those disparities are declining, and the stakes are too high not to require vaccination.

"I think a lot of the initial decision making by the president and his decision-making team was all done pre-delta variant," Saltzman said. "The world has changed as we know it, and it's a lot more lethal and transmissible. I think we need to do this to protect our staff and students, and more importantly, their children. Now that we know you can have the vaccination and still transmit COVID to your children, it's a terrible specter. I believe we have a responsibility to protect (our community)."

If the board votes to require proof of vaccination, exceptions will be made for those who cannot receive the vaccine due to medical reasons.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland Community College still not requiring vaccines, for now

PCC's board of directors agreed to revisit the topic in September. The soonest a mandate could take effect is January. At the advice of outgoing President Mark Mitsui, the board of directors for Portland Community College decided Thursday, Aug. 19, to stay the course on not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff returning to campus this fall.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

K-12 school staff must be vaccinated; community colleges hold out

Portland Community College will stick with its decision not to require vaccines.Staff at all K-12 schools in Oregon soon will need to be vaccinated, but Portland Community College hasn't announced a vaccine requirement for its staff and students this year. All Portland Public Schools staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August or face regular testing, the district announced Wednesday, Aug. 18. The following day, Thursday, Aug. 19, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered all K-12 school employees and volunteers to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or six weeks after...
Culver, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Culver requires masks, postpones first day of school

District leaders note the state's major penalties if the district does not follow the mandate. The Culver School District will implement the mask mandate for students and staff and delay the first day of school until Sept. 20, Superintendent Stefanie Garber announced Friday, Aug. 20. "Culver School District has made...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Census data provides glimpse into Oregon redistricting process

Oregon lawmakers prepare for listening tour, special session to redraw state and congressional maps. The path for Oregon's political future for the next decade will be laid out over the next six weeks as the Legislature prepares to undertake one of its greatest responsibilities: drawing state and federal district maps that accurately represent the communities they serve.
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County vaccines canceled amid concerns of teen bribing

Superintendent Tony Mann calls off health officials' vaccination event at Molalla High School.A vaccination clinic through Clackamas County Public Health set for Molalla High School on Aug. 23 has been canceled, causing a stir within the community. Molalla River School District Superintendent Tony Mann said the plan for financial incentives for teens to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at the clinic posed an issue. A second clinic on Sept. 13 has also been canceled. "Earlier this week, I made the decision to cancel Clackamas County Health's use of our facilities for a community vaccination clinic scheduled to take place in our...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon hospital overcrowding causing patient deaths

Health care workers warn care is suffering as unvaccinated patients push hospitals to capacity and beyond.COVID-19 is now killing Oregonians who haven't even contracted the disease. As unvaccinated people with COVID-19 fill Oregon hospitals to their capacity and beyond, other patients are dying because they can't get needed care. Erik Thorsen, CEO of Columbia-Memorial Hospital in Astoria, has had several patient deaths in his 25-bed facility during the recent pandemic spike. They died, he says, because they could not be transferred to larger, more specialized hospitals for the more complex care they needed. "They're folks that need a heart specialist...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Making a milestone

Jerry and Diane Henderson of Woodburn reach their golden anniversary on Sept. 11, 2021. Jerry and Diane Henderson of Woodburn will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Hendersons, who were married in Springfield, Oregon, plan to celebrate this golden milestone with a casual celebration with...
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Columbia County ahead of neighbors on rent distribution

Oregonians seeking emergency rental assistance are stuck waiting for checks that could save them from eviction. Thousands of Oregonians are still waiting for the state to process their applications for rental assistance, three months after applications opened for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Through local partners, the state had...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon City kids get $150 prizes for helping Preserve Our Past

Student winners include Elizabeth Stedman, Alyson Gassman, Janie Zook, Sophia Irvine, Freya Steed and Mira Jansen. City officials and Oregon City Optimist Club members recently selected winners in the second-annual Preserve Our Past Contest for young artists. Emily Tierney, recreation programmer for Oregon City's parks department, appreciated how the contest...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

State allocates $2M to projects in Gladstone, Oregon City

Rep. Mark Meek decides on funding for libraries, free clinic, business recovery center. With this year's legislative session adjourned, state Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone/Oregon City, took some time to describe the "whirlwind process" for allocating federal grants. President Joe Biden's pandemic recovery plan, known as the American Rescue Plan, gave...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Pride display a message of 'solidarity' against school's ban

After Newberg School Board bans Pride, BLM symbols in schools, residents tell students 'there are people in the community who love them.' An Aug. 10 directive by the Newberg School Board to ban Black Lives Matter and Pride displays in schools has spurred plenty of controversy. While its legality and method of potential implementation remain unclear, a local couple responded to the decision by constructing a massive Pride billboard out of plywood on their property on Parrett Mountain. The Pride display — which measures 8 by 16 feet — overlooks Newberg and can be seen clearly from Newberg High School's...
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Columbia County sheriff defies Gov. Brown's COVID orders

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley wrote an open letter posted to the agency's Facebook page Thursday evening.Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley says his office will not enforce public health orders by Gov. Kate Brown aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. In an open letter dated Thursday, Aug. 19, and posted to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Thursday evening, Pixley excoriated Brown for "overreaching mandates and bullying threats" and said he won't enforce vaccination requirements or mask mandates. Brown said Thursday that healthcare workers and K-12 school staff will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Washington County backtracks on new dining restrictions

Kathryn Harrington, chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, recently pushed for an indoor dining ban.Washington County's top elected official says she won't pursue a temporary indoor dining ban to combat a worsening hospital capacity crisis across Oregon. At a meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, with restaurant owners, industry association officials and local elected leaders from across the county, Kathryn Harrington, chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, said she has taken the possibility of issuing new restrictions on restaurants off the table. The virtual meeting had nearly 100 people in attendance and was organized by the Washington County...
Troutdale, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

East County ninjas

Teen phenom Caiden Madzelan trains next generation of ninja warrior competitors. During a camp to transform East Multnomah County kids into young ninjas, the clustered group stared at an imposing obstacle — the warped wall. Beginning with a gentle curve upward, the daunting challenge eventually has participants running up a...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

WashCo board chair backtracks on possible new dining restrictions

Kathryn Harrington, chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, recently pushed for an indoor dining ban.Washington County's top elected official says she won't pursue a temporary indoor dining ban to combat a worsening hospital capacity crisis across Oregon. At a meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, with restaurant owners, industry association officials and local elected leaders from across the county, Kathryn Harrington, chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, said she has taken the possibility of issuing new restrictions on restaurants off the table. The virtual meeting had nearly 100 people in attendance and was organized by the Washington County...

