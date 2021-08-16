Cancel
Public Health

New Study Finds Fully Recovered COVID-19 Patients Do Not Suffer Permanent Lung Damage

By Loyola Medicine
 4 days ago

Newswise — A new study suggests that patients who contract COVID-19 and completely recover from all symptoms do not show evidence of lasting damage to the lungs. The multicenter observational study looked at COVID-19 survivors who experienced asymptomatic, moderate or severe COVID-19 infections and underwent an unrelated elective lung operation for lung nodules or lung cancer sometime after recovery. While traditionally the focus of the examination is on the tumor that is removed, this study also focused on the benign lung tissue around the tumor that had previously been afflicted with COVID-19.

