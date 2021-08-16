Cancel
Presidential Election

Virus blundering cuts Biden approval to lowest point

By Paul Bedard
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wiZz_0bT6c87b00


President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to sink, driven in part by his administration’s unmet promises of ending COVID.

Several new polls show that the president is at his lowest point yet, and likely to go lower due to the crisis in Afghanistan.

Rasmussen Reports today said that their presidential tracker had Biden at just 46% approve, tying his low mark. And 53% disapprove of Biden.

In the latest FiveThirtyEight.com analysis, Biden stands at 50%, “the lowest point so far in his eight months in office.”

The site blames the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, noting that while he was once seen as the nation’s savior, just 55% now approve of his handling of COVID.

GOP pollster Jim McLaughlin said that Biden, and all politicians, can blame lower ratings on the virus. He said that voters don’t want to hear any more medical advice from political leaders or even doctors seen as part of Washington’s “healthcare complex.”

He told Secrets today, “Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, and the entire industrial healthcare complex have lost the faith and trust of the American people,” he said.

And, he added, it is an especially bad message for Biden and the Democrats. “COVID was the one issue the Democrats had the advantage on. Now you look at the inflation, crime spikes, immigration crisis, and the Afghanistan debacle, this is just one big record of failure for Biden and the Democrats,” he added.

McLaughlin provided Secrets with COVID data from his most recent survey. It showed that just 9% trust COVID news from politicians compared to 79% from doctors.

“Americans want to hear from their doctor, physician, and other local healthcare professionals when it comes to the vaccines and COVID information, and not the politicians and the government healthcare bureaucrats. There is a real distrust of government agencies and political leaders when it comes to vaccines and COVID information,” said McLaughlin in his poll analysis.

He added, “A swing, suburban, Independent, female, Biden voter put it quite succinctly, 'Unfortunately, what’s happened when it comes to COVID is … too many politicians are trying to sound like doctors and medical experts … and too many of the doctors and medical experts are sounding like politicians.'”

