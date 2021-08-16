Cancel
The Judds Named Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees for 2021

By Billy Dukes
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd were two of five musicians to be named during a live-streamed press event on Monday (Aug. 16). The mother-daughter duo will enter as a pair during a ceremony next spring,...

