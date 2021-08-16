Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints cut veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara

By Zachary Links
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfVor_0bT6bnzo00
Prince Amukamara Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have released cornerback Prince Amukamara, as ESPN.com’s Mike Triplett tweets. The cornerback joins defensive end Noah Spence and a handful of other ex-Saints in free agency.

Amukamara was the No. 19 overall pick in 2011, but he’s been inconsistent throughout his career. He was originally drafted by the Giants and won Super Bowl XLVI with the team as a rookie. After five up-and-down years, he moved on to the Jaguars and the Bears. He spent three years as a full-time starter in Chicago and earned a $27M extension along the way, but didn’t make it to the end of the deal.

The corner spent 2020 with the Cardinals’ practice squad last year but didn’t appear in a game. The Saints gave him a shot a few weeks ago, but he didn’t quite impress on the practice field. Now, the Saints will continue to look for cornerback help with a possible suspension looming for star Marshon Lattimore.

The Saints may pursue Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson in the coming days. But, for now, they’re banking on third-round corner Paulson Adebo, slot corner Brian Poole and Lattimore’s continued availability.

Comments / 0

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Veteran#Giants#American Football#Espn Com#Cardinals#Jaguars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Sean Payton picks favorite in Saints quarterback battle

It’s not even training camp yet, but add this to your overflowing file cabinet of Hill-Winston quarterback drama. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton plans to start Taysom Hill over Jameis Winston and will only give Winston a chance if the “experiment” fails, as reported by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Taysom Hill Camp News

For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints announce decision on Michael Thomas, 3 other players

The New Orleans Saints have had a busy past few days with the biggest news coming in the form of Michael Thomas and his injury. The injury will sideline Thomas for a large chunk of the season, putting New Orleans in a really tough spot at the wide receiver position.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Saints call Browns about a WR trade?

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to open their training camp with the hope that they can stay healthy and compete for a Super Bowl in 2021. The New Orleans Saints haven’t reported to camp yet either but already got some bad news that star receiver Michael Thomas will likely miss games this year.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton jokes Kwon Alexander re-signed because Saints tired of his workout videos

Kwon Alexander’s recovery from Achilles surgery has been well-documented. The New Orleans Saints linebacker shared regular updates on his status in videos on Instagram and Twitter throughout the offseason while rehabilitating his injured ankle in Miami, often wearing team-branded clothing. And the coincidence wasn’t missed by Sean Payton, who confirmed Alexander’s return during training camp.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

2 former B1G stars reportedly waived by New Orleans Saints

The start of the week has brought a flurry of NFL moves with it as teams begin to make cuts during the preseason. Teams have until 4 pm EST time on Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players. After that, teams will have a week before cutting rosters to 80 players on Aug. 24.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

After releasing him earlier this spring, the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a deal to bring back linebacker Kwon Alexander. The former LSU Tiger is headed back to Louisiana, after coming to terms on his birthday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 27-year-old will sign a one-year deal worth...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Saints sign former first-round pick at wide receiver

The New Orleans Saints worked out several wide receivers on Tuesday, and they ended up signing one. The Saints are signing Kevin White, a former first-round draft pick. Now 29, White was the No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Bears out of West Virginia in 2015. He has dealt with injuries over his career and has only caught 25 passes for 285 yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Cut 4 Players On Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints have seen some pretty significant roster movement over the last couple days. On Wednesday, the organization cut wide receiver Jake Lampman, defensive backs Lawrence Woods/Adonis Alexander and offensive lineman Michael Brown. Alexander and Brown were waived with injury designations. To replace these voided roster spots, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy