POWELL — It’s been a tough year for grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. As of Wednesday, 27 grizzlies had been euthanized due to conflicts with humans, killed by other bears, hit by cars or drowned in canals so far in 2021. Another five carcasses have been found that are suspected to have died in late 2020, bringing the total number to 32 known or probable deaths reported this year.