Pep Guardiola wants to give Jack Grealish minutes in this Saturday’s Community Shield against Leicester City, bringing a first bit of spark to a new season.It is not just that the new Manchester City signing is one of the most entertaining players in England, now playing in the country’s best team. There’s also the intrigue that comes from the very individualism that makes him so entertaining, and how that will fit in to Guardiola’s highly structured approach.In other words, we get a vision of the future – how it might work, what potential issues there might be.It similarly fits...