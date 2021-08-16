Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mary Esther, FL

79 year old man killed in crash on Hwy. 98 in Mary Esther || Mary Esther News

By Nandeen Yanes
Posted by 
Orlando Solution Florida's Latest News
Orlando Solution Florida's Latest News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mary Esther, Fl. – A 79 year old man from Mary Esther died, and another person was critically injured in a crash on Sunday night on U.S. 98. The accident happened at 7.30 pm. when the 59-year-old driver of a van attempted to make a left turn off Highway 98 onto Parrish Blvd. The driver of the van did not see a car coming near the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The car hit the passenger side of the van, killing the passenger in the van.

orlandosolution.com

Comments / 0

Orlando Solution Florida's Latest News

Orlando Solution Florida's Latest News

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news paper of Orlando, FL. we publish breaking news and weekly contents on what's going around in central florida.

 https://www.nytimes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mary Esther, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Baker, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Hwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Hill

Hurricane warnings issued for New York, Connecticut

Hurricane warnings were issued for parts of New York and along the coast of Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri is slated to become a hurricane on Saturday and start making landfall later this weekend. The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Saturday morning that hurricane conditions were expected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy