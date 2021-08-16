79 year old man killed in crash on Hwy. 98 in Mary Esther || Mary Esther News

Mary Esther, Fl. – A 79 year old man from Mary Esther died, and another person was critically injured in a crash on Sunday night on U.S. 98. The accident happened at 7.30 pm. when the 59-year-old driver of a van attempted to make a left turn off Highway 98 onto Parrish Blvd. The driver of the van did not see a car coming near the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The car hit the passenger side of the van, killing the passenger in the van.