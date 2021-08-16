Cancel
Why Marvel Fans Are Complaining To Simu Liu As Shang-Chi Tickets Go On Pre-Sale

By Sean O'Connell
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
The future of theatrical distribution is uncertain. There are going to be compromises moving forward, both from the studios that are putting out the films that we are anticipating, as well as from the audiences eager to see such films. There’s no easy solution that meets every individual’s needs, which helps to explain why Marvel fans are complaining to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu on the morning of his film’s world premiere, and the day that tickets for the MCU origin story go on pre-sale.

ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
