Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull counties under Flood Advisory

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWUFy_0bT6ajZX00

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Trumbull County as heavy rain is expected through Monday.

The Flood Advisory has been issued for Trumbull County until 4:30 p.m.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected.

The NWS warns "turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads."

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Android#Extreme Weather#A Flood Advisory#The Flood Advisory#Stormshield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy