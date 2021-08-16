Trumbull counties under Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Trumbull County as heavy rain is expected through Monday.

The Flood Advisory has been issued for Trumbull County until 4:30 p.m.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected.

The NWS warns "turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads."

