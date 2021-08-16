Cancel
Bears HC Matt Nagy: Andy Dalton to get increased snaps in next preseason game

By Erin Walsh
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields had a solid preseason debut with the Chicago Bears over the weekend, but his play against the Miami Dolphins isn't causing head coach Matt Nagy to consider a new plan at quarterback.

Nagy told reporters Monday, including Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton remains No. 1 on the depth chart and that he's on track to start Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Nagy added that the plan is for Dalton to get more snaps in the team's second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

Fields was impressive in his preseason debut, completing 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 33 yards and a score in Chicago's 20-13 win over Miami.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said during an appearance on "SportsCenter" Saturday (h/t Bleacher Report) that the Bears "feel that Fields' command of the offense is improving every single day." He certainly proved that against the Dolphins.

Fields was the fourth quarterback (11th overall) taken in this year's NFL draft behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance. The Bears are hoping he will be their quarterback of the future because Dalton certainly isn't the answer.

If the Ohio State product continues to impress throughout the remainder of the preseason, then Nagy might have to begin considering Fields as a legitimate option to start.

