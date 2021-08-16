Tropical Storm Fred: What you need to know in Okaloosa and Walton counties

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas near Port St. Joe around 2:15 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. About an hour after landfall, Okaloosa County Public Safety Director wrote, "The storm has come as far West as it was going to go and is peeling away from Okaloosa County. There seemed to have been an invisible wall at the Okaloosa/Walton County line which prevented the banding features from traveling Westward any farther."