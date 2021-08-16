Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Avanti Frozen Foods expands recall of frozen cooked shrimp because of possible salmonella contamination

By WGN Radio Digital Desk
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, is voluntarily expanding a prior recall issued on June 25,2021 to include certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The frozen shrimp products were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Shrimps#Cdc#Frozen Cooked Peeled#10 05 202210 02 2022#10 03 2022#Censea#140332d11 18 2022#12 26 2022 Cwno Brand#Avf#02572#12 23 2022 Harbor Banks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Food Safetymyrecipes.com

Frozen Shrimp Recall Expands to Include Products from Whole Foods and Target

Earlier this summer, Avanti Frozen Foods issued a voluntary recall on some of its packages of frozen cooked shrimp because, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the affected products "[have] the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella." Although the original recall involved frozen shrimp sold under a half-dozen...
Maryland Statewhatsupmag.com

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Frozen Breaded Stuffed Chicken Products

Maryland 2021- A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/enteritidis-06-21/index.html. Key points:. Twenty-eight people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from eight states. Eleven people were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. Interviews with ill...
Public Healthgoodmorningamerica.com

Major expanded recall on frozen shrimp sold at Whole Foods, other retailers

Time to take stock of what's in your freezer after a major frozen shrimp producer issued an expanded recall on a range of products due to salmonella concerns. Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, expanded a voluntarily recall that was first issued June 25, 2021 to now include "certain consignments of various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled, deveined, shrimp (with some packaged with cocktail sauce) sold in various unit sizes, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella."
Food Safetywgnradio.com

Hostess Hamburger Buns and Hot Dog Buns recalled due to possible contamination

Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. To date, Hostess Brands has received no reports of illness related to this issue.
Weight Losswgnradio.com

Hydro Pineapple Burn dietary supplement recalled due to undeclared sibutramine

Houston, Texas, eBay Seller ID: jongu 4308 is voluntarily recalling all lots of Hydro Pineapple Burn to consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to contain undeclared sibutramine. Sibutramine was an FDA approved drug used as an appetite suppressant for weight loss but was withdrawn from the market because of safety issues. The presence of sibutramine in Hydro Pineapple Burn renders it an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy has not been established and therefore subject to recall. To date, jongu 4308 has not receive any report of adverse events related to this recall.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy