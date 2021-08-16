Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Tropical Storm Fred: Rip current risk high at Alabama beaches

By Lawrence Specker
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even with Tropical Storm Fred headed to a landfall well to the east on Monday, Alabama beachgoers got strong warnings to stay out of the water. Rip current risk was expected to be high at all of Alabama’s coastal beaches, including Dauphin Island, according to an assessment issued by the Mobile/Pensacola office of the National Weather Service. That high risk level also applied to Florida Panhandle beaches to the east and was expected to apply through Tuesday night.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

128K+
Followers
32K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dauphin Island, AL
City
Orange Beach, AL
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Currents#Extreme Weather#The Mobile Pensacola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

A few severe storms possible today in Alabama

Keep an eye out for a few strong storms today. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed part of Alabama in a marginal risk for severe weather today. A marginal risk is Level 1 out of 5 and means that isolated severe storms will be possible. The marginal risk area includes...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama Friday fishing report

From Lake Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports finding bass for his anglers throwing mostly “search baits” including Tight-Line swim jigs, Picasso under spins with Missile Baits Shockwave swim baits. These are all relatively fast-moving lures that are usually fished to locate scattered fish, but that also work well when the fish are schooled and feeding on shad, which is a growing pattern across the state right now as this year’s hatch of shad reach a size large enough for adult bass to feed on. The schooling bite is often best at dawn on the edge of gravel flats and weedbeds, but can break out at any time of day on the channels, particularly when there’s current flow; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama dove season nears

For some 50,000 Alabama hunters, the opening of the dove season is just short of the opening of college football season in importance as a marker of fall. Dove hunting has been a southern tradition for decades, primarily because it’s one of the few communal hunting opportunities left in the modern world. While most hunting is solitary or done with at most a couple others, a big dove field can welcome dozens of shooters for the hunt, and there’s often a communal cookout in the field, including a giant pot of dove purlieu, when the hunt ends.
Baldwin County, ALPosted by
AL.com

‘Help us little bit’: Medical experts call for support in COVID-19 battle during mask debate in Baldwin County

Pediatricians and other medical experts pleaded with anti-mask advocates and parents on Thursday to start taking the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 seriously, warning that an explosion of cases is overwhelming Baldwin County’s hospitals and is sickening younger patients including children under 12 who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy