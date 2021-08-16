Tropical Storm Fred: Rip current risk high at Alabama beaches
Even with Tropical Storm Fred headed to a landfall well to the east on Monday, Alabama beachgoers got strong warnings to stay out of the water. Rip current risk was expected to be high at all of Alabama’s coastal beaches, including Dauphin Island, according to an assessment issued by the Mobile/Pensacola office of the National Weather Service. That high risk level also applied to Florida Panhandle beaches to the east and was expected to apply through Tuesday night.www.al.com
