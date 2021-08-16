Tropical Storm Fred: Rip current risk high at Alabama beaches

From Lake Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports finding bass for his anglers throwing mostly “search baits” including Tight-Line swim jigs, Picasso under spins with Missile Baits Shockwave swim baits. These are all relatively fast-moving lures that are usually fished to locate scattered fish, but that also work well when the fish are schooled and feeding on shad, which is a growing pattern across the state right now as this year’s hatch of shad reach a size large enough for adult bass to feed on. The schooling bite is often best at dawn on the edge of gravel flats and weedbeds, but can break out at any time of day on the channels, particularly when there’s current flow; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.