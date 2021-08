The Cardinals placed Daniels (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Daniels and three other Cardinals are considered high-risk close contacts, hence the reason for this move. When he gets back on the field, he's the only Arizona tight end aside from starter Maxx Williams with experience in coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Last season, Daniels earned a 32.3 percent share of the offensive snaps en route to an 8-92-1 line on 11 targets in 12 games. Both his workload and number of targets could increase with Dan Arnold moving on to the Panthers this offseason.