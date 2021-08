On Tuesday, Kentucky’s health leader did not mince words:. “Those who are passing along lies — they are lies — about these vaccines are killing people.”. That was the latest COVID-19 message from Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health, during an Aug. 17 briefing with Gov. Andy Beshear. Stack and Beshear both were more direct in addressing coronavirus myths and safety precautions than in previous briefings as Kentucky continues to deal with the high-risk virus and fast-escalating caseloads throughout the entire state.