Bits And Pieces: Tim McGraw & Runaway June

Country music star Tim McGraw is wishing his middle daughter, Maggie McGraw, a very happy birthday today (Thursday). Maggie is in the middle of three children belonging to Tim McGraw and his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill. Maggie McGraw turns 23-years-old today and birthday wishes are ringing out all across social media. She has one older sister, Gracie McGraw, and one younger sister, Audrey McGraw. The three girls share a tight bond together and often spend time with each other as well as their famous parents. With country music royalty as parents, Maggie has grown up in the spotlight — and that suits her just fine. The middle McGraw daughter has supermodel looks and attended Stanford University. She the total package with both brains and beauty in droves. She graduated from the prestigious west coast university in June 2020. At Stanford, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter studied climate control.