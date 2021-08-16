Dowagiac, Edwardsburg students win scholarship from Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care

MISHAWAKA — Eight students from across Michiana recently won a $1,000 scholarship from a regional business. Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care hosted a scholarship ceremony celebrating eight high school senior winners of the Student Citizenship Award on Monday, Aug. 9 at the Zolman’s Edison Road location in Mishawaka. The Student Citizenship Award event recognized the hard work, excellent academic achievement and community volunteer service of the students with the presentation of a $1,000 check to each winner to assist with their college or vocational schooling.