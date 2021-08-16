The Is The Weekend For A Blue Moon Over Michigan

We are heading into one of the most positive weeks of the year, and your weekly Tarot reading for this weekly blue moon is here to guide you!. This week’s Tarot cards invite us to slow down and soak up a little peace and quiet. In the moments of stillness, we are able to clear our minds, reflect on making changes, and awaken our awareness. We can put all this clarity into good use when the week culminates with a seasonal blue moon, the second full moon in Aquarius, which peaks on Sunday, August 22. The answers you have been searching for will be revealed through this lunation.