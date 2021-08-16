Cancel
Michigan State

The Is The Weekend For A Blue Moon Over Michigan

By Tommy Carroll
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 5 days ago
No the moon will not be sad this weekend but it will be blue so have your telescope and camera ready. Yes a blue moon is a song, but actually there are two different explanations for a blue moon. One is a seasonal blue moon that is the third full moon of an astronomical season that has four full moons. The second is a monthly blue moon that is the second full moon in a calendar month with two full moons. Two full moons in a calendar month only happens every couple years.

Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

