The talented trio, Runaway June, is set to release a new EP later this month. A week from now, August 20th, the band’s third EP drops with three new songs. Runaway June, made up of Naomi Cooke, Jennifer Wayne, and Natalie Stovall has been one of the best new acts of the last half-decade. Their songs about relationships, partying, drunks texts, and more have entertained since the group formed in 2015.