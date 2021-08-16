Dolphins’ Mack Hollins leaving little room for doubt in WR battle

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins was put in the pressure cooker this offseason. After the end of the 2020 campaign saw Hollins serving as one of Tua Tagovailoa’s primary targets, the Dolphins went out and added wide receivers left and right to the roster in an effort to upgrade the room and increase the competition. Miami, of course, got Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson back from COVID-19 opt outs and will presumably get Preston Williams back from injury. The team signed Will Fuller in free agency and drafted Jaylen Waddle with their first draft choice — all in the name of creating the best wide receiver room possible.