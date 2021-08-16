Cancel
40-Year-Old Slice of Princess Diana’s Wedding Cake Sells for $2,500

By Jacklyn Krol
Yes, you read that right: a piece of cake from Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ 1981 wedding has been sold for over $2,500. The Dominic Winter auctioneer website originally expected the single slice of cake to sell between $277 to $416, but a U.K. local paid over $2,500 for the cake this week.

