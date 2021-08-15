Cancel
Reba McEntire To Release Boxed Set Of Reimagined Hits

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReba McEntire will release a three-part boxed set of her most iconic songs reimagined, called Revived Remixed Revisited, on October 8th. Revived includes some of Reba’s biggest hits as they’ve evolved over the years in her live show and features all new arrangements of fan favorites like “Is There Life Out There” and “Can’t Even Get The Blues” recorded with Reba’s touring band. Remixed puts a whole new spin on songs including “Little Rock” and “I’m A Survivor,” and on Revisited, Reba stripped back and recut songs like “Somebody Should Leave” and “Consider Me Gone,” and it features the long-awaited pairing of Reba and Dolly Parton on the classic duet “Does He Love You.”

