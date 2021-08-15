Reba McEntire To Release Boxed Set Of Reimagined Hits

Seventeen years ago today, on Aug. 7, 2004, Reba McEntire soared to the top of the charts with the song "Somebody," from her platinum-selling Room to Breathe album. Written by Dave Berg and Sam and Annie Tate, "Somebody" was first recorded by Mark Wills, who included it on his Loving Every Minute album, but it was McEntire's version that was released as a single, becoming her 22nd No. 1 hit. The tune's powerful message -- "Now they laugh about the moment that it happened / A moment they'd both missed until that day / When he saw his future in her eyes / Instead of just another friendly face / And he wonders why he searched so long / When she was always there at that diner waiting on" -- helped it quickly become a fan favorite.