29-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck and Killed by a Vehicle in Monmouth

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says a man took a stolen car to test drive a motorcycle, which he also stole. In this technical world, we all have to be so careful about what we buy and who we buy it from. There are plenty of people out there who are looking to scam us by being less than truthful about the condition of the product they have for sale. It's important to do our homework, if possible, and check out the seller's credibility. But few of us would expect a situation like this, where the person who had an item for sale ended up the victim of a thief.