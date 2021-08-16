Cancel
29-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck and Killed by a Vehicle in Monmouth

By Cindy Campbell
Cover picture for the article

A 29-year-old man was struck and killed by a passing motorist, as he walked along Main Street in Monmouth on Thursday. Kyle Foyt-Brides was reportedly wearing dark clothing and walking with his back to traffic. A Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by 35-year-old Randy Chang of Farmingdale was traveling south when he came up behind Brides and struck him. Police say Brides was walking on the paved part of the road and that it was a foggy morning. Officials say an oncoming vehicle tried, unsuccessfully, to warn Chang of the pedestrian on the road.

