Song of Horror is unabashedly a game that emulates the style of the survival horror genre as it was in the 1990s during a high point for the genre. Synonymous with the genre, games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill were some of the first truly terrifying video games. Naturally, as the decades have passed, the genre has evolved and this evolution has meant ditching the fixed-camera style that previously dominated the genre. This is a game made by classic survival horror fans, for csurvival horror fans. Be ready for a nostalgia-filled horror adventure that pays homage to the heyday of survival horror in the '90s.