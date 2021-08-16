Cancel
NBC 5 Announces Meteorologist Promotion, New Hire As Andy Avalos Retires

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC 5 announced on Monday that weekday morning meteorologist Andy Avalos is set to retire at the end of August. Andy is one of Chicago’s most respected meteorologists who has covered it all -- snowstorms, tornadoes, floods, winds, heat waves and droughts. His radio and television career spans nearly 40 years. Andy first joined NBC Chicago in 1994 and later became the primary weekday morning meteorologist in 2003.

