When I first heard the delightfully wild concept of Boyfriend Dungeon, I was keenly interested in the idea of playing a game that gives the dating sim formula a different kind of action: Hades-style isometric battles in which your weapons are also your love interests. That’s an exciting concept because games in this genre are often defined by romances that are longer and more choice-based than what you'll find in something like Mass Effect. But while the combat is entertaining enough while the enemy variety lasts and Boyfriend Dungeon certainly has a cast of pleasantly designed characters, it fails to offer much nuance in its relationships. Even worse, its roguelite structure tied to romance systems meant juggling spending time with who you like versus the weapon you actually want to play with. Limited dungeons, having to interact with an antagonist in an uncomfortably close way, and an awkwardly rushed romance system kill the mood, too.