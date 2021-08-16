Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

City of West Palm Beach Revises Qualifying Dates for Future General Municipal Elections

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (August 16, 2021) – At the August 9, 2021 City Commission meeting, the Commission approved Ordinance No. 4962-21 which revises the qualifying period for candidates for the General Municipal Election in March 2022 and all future elections for city offices.

The changes are as follows:

  • ALTERNATIVE METHOD/PETITION: The qualifying period has moved to September for candidates using the alternative method/petition.
  • FILING FEE: The qualifying period has moved to the first two weeks in November for candidates paying the filing fee.

For the full calendar for all qualifying dates for city elections, click here!

To visit the City of West Palm Beach City Clerk’s Office online, click here!

To contact the City of West Palm Beach, please call (561) 822-2222 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

