City of West Palm Beach Revises Qualifying Dates for Future General Municipal Elections

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (August 16, 2021) – At the August 9, 2021 City Commission meeting, the Commission approved Ordinance No. 4962-21 which revises the qualifying period for candidates for the General Municipal Election in March 2022 and all future elections for city offices.

The changes are as follows:

The qualifying period has moved to September for candidates using the alternative method/petition. FILING FEE: The qualifying period has moved to the first two weeks in November for candidates paying the filing fee.

