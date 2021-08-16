Weekly Meal Plan: Savory Plant-Based Recipes for Meat Lovers!
Summer is in full swing, but wow, it’s truly heating up! If you’re looking for amazingly meaty dishes, these savory meals are the way to go when you’re not in the mood to stand over the grill. These savory meals are wonderfully meaty and delicious. Plus, you can make amazing breakfasts that are equally as savory. If you’d like, add your favorite side of vegetables or grains for these lunches and dinners. And, these desserts are sweet and delicious.www.onegreenplanet.org
