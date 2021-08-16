Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leeds looking 'to secure Patrick Bamford's long-term future in light of 'Tottenham interest' with striker entering the final 12 months of his deal

By Kwame Boakye For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Leeds reportedly want to tie Patrick Bamford down to a new long-term deal to ward off interest from Tottenham.

Bamford is in the last year of his of his contract at Elland Road and is reportedly a target for Spurs as they look for a suitable understudy for Harry Kane.

According to the Telegraph their primary target is Dusan Vlahovic but Nuno Espirito Santo's side are keeping their options open as Fiorentina want the Serbian striker to sign a new deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYDMD_0bT6VwY100
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford (right) has been liked with a move to Tottenham this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OT3Fl_0bT6VwY100
Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic has also been linked with a move to the north London club

Bamford scored 17 Premier League goals last season with only one coming from the penalty spot, Kane was the only English player to score more.

The 27-year-old striker has yet to sign a new deal at Leeds since joining from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018 on a four-year contract.

However, his form dictates that his value has significantly increased from the £7 million they paid for him during Marcelo Bielsa first season in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqeCR_0bT6VwY100
Bamford was signed during Marcelo Bielsa's first season in charge at Elland Road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbFHK_0bT6VwY100
Spurs want to sign a new striker to bolster their attacking options and support Harry Kane

Bamford made 38 league appearances last season and was under consideration for a England call-up, however Gareth Southgate opted to include Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in his provisional squad for the Euros instead.

Southgate was in attendance at Old Trafford on Saturday when Bamford lead the line against Manchester United but struggled during their 5-1 defeat.

Spurs have had to deal with constant speculation regarding Kane's future with Manchester City linked with a move for the striker, but sporting director Fabio Paratici is committed to strengthening their attacking options this summer.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#City Of Leeds#Spurs#Telegraph#Serbian#English#Middlesbrough#Aston Villa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Transfer rumours round-up: Kylian Mbappe ‘rejects PSG extension’ as Tottenham ‘eye Patrick Bamford’

Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains in doubt, despite the Ligue 1 club completing a superstar trident with the signing of Lionel Messi. The French forward has one year remaining on his contract and Spanish outlet Marca reports the player has refused to sign a six-year contract extension as he prepares to depart for Real Madrid.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford to resist Spurs approach

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is happy at Elland Road. The Mirror says Bamford is set to turn down the advances of Tottenham in favour of signing a new contract at Leeds. Bamford, who scored 17 Premier League goals last season, has been identified as a transfer target by Spurs,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Patrick Bamford is 'one of the best strikers in English football' in the eyes of Marcelo Bielsa - and Leeds boss wants to secure 27-year-old's long-term future at Elland Road with new deal

Marcelo Bielsa has hailed Patrick Bamford as 'one of the best strikers in English football' as he looks to tie his forward down to a new deal. The 27-year-old is into the final season of his contract at Elland Road and has attracted interest from Tottenham. Speaking ahead of Saturday's...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa talks Phillips return; Bamford contract

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits he wants to see Patrick Bamford sign a new contract. The 27-year-old is into the final season of his contract at Elland Road and has attracted interest from Tottenham. Speaking ahead of Saturday's match with Everton, Bielsa refused to divulge details of how talks...
Premier League90min.com

Leeds United predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

The 2021/22 season couldn't have got off to a worse start for Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa's men travelled to Old Trafford to take on bitter rivals Manchester United, aiming to avoid another 6-2 hammering like the year before. Just the 5-1 shellacking this time round. But these things can happen...
Premier League90min.com

Patrick Bamford signs new Leeds United contract

Leeds United have confirmed that striker Patrick Bamford has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract at Elland Road. The 27-year-old, who bagged 17 goals for Marcelo Bielsa's side last season, had entered the final year of his contract, but it was always expected that an extension was coming sooner rather than later.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Bamford on new Leeds deal: I haven't felt so settled

Patrick Bamford says he is happily settled at Leeds United. Last season's top scorer for the Whites has signed a five-year deal, committing his future at Leeds until 2026. He told the club's website, “There's not many times in my career as settled as I am now, so it was important for me to get this tied down and concentrate on the season ahead.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City set to begin talks with Phil Foden and Ederson over long-term contract extensions after champions tie down John Stones to new deal... and club chiefs remain keen to sit down with Raheem Sterling to thrash out England star's future

Manchester City will press ahead with a fresh round of contract renewals after John Stones committed to a new five-year deal on Tuesday. Stones continued his stunning revival with the Premier League champions — after he battled to win back a place in Pep Guardiola’s team — by agreeing terms worth up to £250,000 a week until 2026.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Lautaro Martinez deals Tottenham and Arsenal a major transfer blow as the in-demand striker's agent again insists 'he doesn't want to leave Inter Milan' despite Spurs agreeing £60m deal

Tottenham and Arsenal's pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez looks to be all but over after his agent again insisted that he wants to stay at his current club. Sportsmail reported last weekend that Spurs agreed a £60million deal with the Serie A side for their star frontman, in the hope of playing him alongside Harry Kane.
SoccerTribal Football

Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno pens new long-term contract

Villarreal striker has signed a new deal to 2027. Gerard helped Villarreal win last season's Europa League and is expected to be available for the Super Cup against Chelsea. “I've always liked to represent this badge, and for me, this club is really big," underlined the Catalan forward. The Spain...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Empoli snap up Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone

Empoli have snapped up Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone on a season-long loan. The Italy U21 international joins Empoli on a straight loan. Cutrone also had brief experiences at Fiorentina and Valencia over the last two seasons. The 23-year-old was purchased by Wolves for €18m in 2019, but only remained in...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tammy Abraham AGREES to join Roma in a £34m deal that includes a £48m buy-back clause as Jose Mourinho finally lands his man, with the striker set to arrive in Italy TOMORROW to finalise his move from Chelsea

Tammy Abraham has agreed to join Roma in a £34million deal. The Chelsea striker is due to arrive at Rome’s Ciampino airport on Sunday afternoon with the Italian club’s sporting director Tiago Pinto. Abraham was on the bench once again on Saturday and waved to supporters following Chelsea’s 3-0 win...

Comments / 0

Community Policy