Catawba County, NC

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catawba, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 11:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Catawba; Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CATAWBA AND CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTIES At 1131 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated lingering torrential showers across the warned area. About 3 or 4 inches of rain have fallen in parts of the region, especially North of Lincolnton, west of Maiden and south of Newton, where flash flooding is expected to develop and may be already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newton, Lincolnton, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Boger City and Startown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

