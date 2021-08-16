Cancel
UGA launches major hiring initiative in data science and artificial intelligence

By University of Georgia
Newswise
 5 days ago

Newswise — As data science and artificial intelligence transform a range of fields, the University of Georgia is making a significant investment in faculty with expertise in using big data to address some of society’s most urgent challenges. The Presidential Interdisciplinary Faculty Hiring Initiative in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence...

