The 2022 Subaru BRZ Isn't All That Fuel Efficient
For a small car with a four-cylinder engine, it really isn't that great. When we all learned that Subaru and Toyota were working on a second generation of the BRZ/86 twins, the things most people wanted out of the successors were more horsepower and more torque—and that's exactly what they got. Specifically, 228 hp and 184 pound-feet over the old car's 205 and 156—but, naturally, that came at the expense of fuel economy.www.thedrive.com
