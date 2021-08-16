Cancel
Montana State

MONDAY: Montana Air Quality Some of the Worst in U.S.

96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Wildfire smoke has returned with a vengeance to most of Montana. Bozeman's AQI was as high as 175 on Monday morning...and that wasn't even the worst level in the state. We enjoyed a few days last week of miraculously "clear" skies, which was a nice respite from the weeks of poor air quality. (It's not as if the wildfires disappeared, but the winds and the jet stream just took the majority of smoke in another direction.)

