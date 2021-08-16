27-Year-Old Man Killed After Smashing Car into Pole in Lindenwood Sunday

Shaquan Nelson was driving eastbound along Linden Boulevard near 79th Street when he lost control of his 2012 Infiniti sedan and struck a pole (Photo: Citizen).

A 27-year-old Brooklyn man is dead after losing control of his car and smashing it into a pole in Lindenwood early Saturday.

Shaquan Nelson was driving eastbound along Linden Boulevard near 79th Street at around 4 a.m. when he lost control of his 2012 Infiniti sedan and struck a pole. The vehicle overturned into a grass area off the roadway and Nelson was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Police arrived on the scene and found Nelson lying next to the car. He was unconscious and unresponsive with body trauma, cops said.

He was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video footage taken from the scene shows the vehicle overturned and on its side with debris scattered around it.

Nelson lost control of his vehicle while drag racing, according to the New York Daily News. Police would not confirm if this were the case, however, an NYPD spokesperson said that speed may have played a factor in the incident.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.