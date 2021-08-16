Superman and Lois Season 1 Finale Pics Show the Calm Before the Storm

Pat Confronts Richard Swift in Stargirl Episode 2.02 Photos. Last week, The CW debuted the Stargirl season 2 premiere. The story featured the return of Courtney Whitmore and the rest of the young members of the Justice Society of America. Now, the television network has debuted a brand new set of promotional photos for the upcoming second episode of season 2, which will air in a few hours. The pictures show that fans will see plenty more of Jennie, the girl who introduced herself as the daughter Alan Scott, a.k.a. the first human known as the Green Lantern. Additionally, the episode will feature the onscreen return of Richard Swift (The Shade) after he officially made his first appearance in the season 1 finale. The former member of the Injustice Society of America will have a close encounter with Pat.