Borussia Dortmund: Marco Rose comments on Thomas Delaney exit rumours

German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich face off in the 2021 DFL-Supercup on Tuesday in what could be a highly entertaining affair at the Signal Iduna Park. The first trophy of the 2021/22 season will be up for grabs on Tuesday, as Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich battle it out in the 2021 DFL-Supercup. The DFL-Supercup is traditionally the curtain-raising fixture for the new season in German football. And while the result will not be of significant importance to either team, the game could give us a glimpse of where the two title rivals stand at the moment.