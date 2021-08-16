Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund: Marco Rose comments on Thomas Delaney exit rumours

By Brian Szlenk Straub
bvbbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Delaney is being heavily linked with a move to Sevilla, and Marco Rose spoke about the rumours on Monday. A report from Danish broadcaster TV 2 Sport claimed on Sunday that Thomas Delaney is on the verge of completing a move to Spanish side Sevilla. Marco Rose was asked about the rumour during Monday’s press conference, and denied that the Denmark international is close to leaving Borussia Dortmund.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Thomas Delaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Bayern Munich#Danish#Tv 2 Sport#Spanish#Bvb#Ruhr Nachrichten#Borussia Dortmund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Wehen Wiesbaden 0 X 3 Borussia Dortmund in DFB Pokal

DID HEARD ABOUT A HAT-TRICK? ERLING HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALAND AGAIN!. THE BEAST IS BACK! ERLING BRAUNT HAALAND, LADIES AND GENTLEMAN! What a pass from Marco Reus!!!. Welcome back to the live updates and commentaries about the game Wehen Wiesbaden vs Borussia Dortmund! The DFB Pokal game is schedule for 14:45 pm ET.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund hopeful of having Emre Can back for Bundesliga opener

Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of having Emre Can back in the squad for next weekend’s Bundesliga opener against Eintracht Frankfurt. But the game will likely come too soon for Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro. Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win over third division...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup for Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt

Marco Rose takes charge of his first Bundesliga game as Borussia Dortmund head coach this weekend, as the Black and Yellows go up against Eintracht Frankfurt. The 2021/22 Bundesliga season is finally upon us, and we could be in for a fascinating clash on matchday one as Borussia Dortmund take on Eintracht Frankfurt. Marco Rose’s side began their season with a 3-0 win over SV Wehen Wiesbaden last weekend. But the Eagles will no doubt offer a much tougher test.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: DFL-Supercup Preview and Team News

German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich face off in the 2021 DFL-Supercup on Tuesday in what could be a highly entertaining affair at the Signal Iduna Park. The first trophy of the 2021/22 season will be up for grabs on Tuesday, as Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich battle it out in the 2021 DFL-Supercup. The DFL-Supercup is traditionally the curtain-raising fixture for the new season in German football. And while the result will not be of significant importance to either team, the game could give us a glimpse of where the two title rivals stand at the moment.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Marco Rose on Jude Bellingham: “I love the way he plays football”

Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose has praised Jude Bellingham, saying that he loves the way the England international plays his football. Jude Bellingham exceeded all expectations during his debut season with Borussia Dortmund following his move from Birmingham City last summer. The young midfielder quickly forced his way into the BVB starting XI and also earned his place in the England squad for the European Championships. And Marco Rose is looking forward to working with him this season.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund internationals: Reinier and Brazil win the Olympic Gold Medal

Reinier and Brazil have won the gold medal in the Men’s Olympic football tournament after earning a 2-1 win over Spain in the final. Reinier and Brazil have been crowned the Olympic champions in the men’s football tournament. The Selecao earned a narrow 2-1 win over Spain in what was a thrilling final. Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Malcom scored the winner in the second half of extra time, helping Brazil successfully defend the gold medal they won at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund player ratings from 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich

Abject defending and sloppy mistakes proved to be costly for Borussia Dortmund, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2021 DFL-Supercup. Goals from Robert Lewandowski (x2) and Thomas Müller helped Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the 2021 DFL-Supercup. Marco Reus was on target for the Black and Yellows, but Bayern proved to be too strong in the end.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Unstoppable Erling Haaland leads Borussia Dortmund to dominant win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Erling Haaland scored two goals and set up a further three as Borussia Dortmund began their Bundesliga campaign with a 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Borussia Dortmund supporters were treated to the Erling Haaland show on their return to the Signal Iduna Park, as the striker led his side to an emphatic opening day win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Haaland scored two, while Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard and Gio Reyna were also on target to give the Black and Yellows a dream start to their Bundesliga season.
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview, Tips and Odds

Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund will welcome the teams of Borussia and Eintracht Frankfurt for their 1st game of the new Bundesliga season on Saturday. Last campaign BVB ended on 3rd position, but lifted the DFB Pokal trophy, while Eintracht finished on 5th place with four points separating both sides in the standings.
Soccerfearthewall.com

Report: Sevilla FC Expressing Interest in Thomas Delaney

Borussia Dortmund’s Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney looks set to transfer to Sevilla FC, according to reports from Ruhr Nachrichten and the Danish network Sport 2. The rumored fee is small; rumored to be around €4 million. It may end up being slightly more, depending on how hard Dortmund’s front office negotiates, but regardless, BVB won’t be receiving any significant funds for Delaney.
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid midfielder Reinier joins Borussia Dortmund training

Real Madrid midfielder Reinier Jesus has returned to Borussia Dortmund for preseason training. The youngster was back after winning the gold medal with Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics. There has been talk of Reinier cutting short his two season loan and leaving BVB this summer, however he appeared for his...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund 2021/22 squad depth analysis and preview

With a new coach at the helm and a squad packed with talented players, Borussia Dortmund will be looking to fight for the Bundesliga title this season. Here we take a look at the BVB squad and analyse the squad depth for all positions. The Goalkeepers. After a difficult and...
SoccerSkySports

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski double earns German Super Cup

Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern Munich to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the German Super Cup and give coach Julian Nagelsmann his first win as manager. The Poland star, who scored a record 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season, opened the scoring in the 41st minute and got the decisive third goal in the 74th after Marco Reus had pulled one back for Dortmund.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund: Mats Hummels closing in on return from injury

Mats Hummels has confirmed that he is closing in on his return from injury. And the centre-back could even be in the squad for Borussia Dortmund’s game against SC Freiburg this weekend. Mats Hummels’ preparations for the new season were affected by a patellar tendon issue that forced him to...
Soccerchatsports.com

Erling Haaland could STAY with Borussia Dortmund beyond this season says boss Marco Rose

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose is bullish about Erling Haaland's chances of staying with the club beyond the current season, dismissing talk of his departure as gossip. Haaland was set to become one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer after his agent Mino Raiola and father, Alf-Inge, visited some of the biggest clubs in Europe earlier this year to discuss the 21-year-old's potential transfer.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Chelsea view Borussia Dortmund ace Bellingham as Rice alternative

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham. The Blues have a well documented interest in West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice. But his price may mean any potential move is prohibitive. According to Eurosport, Chelsea have an eye on the 19-year-old Bellingham. West Ham are currently...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Five players back in team training for Borussia Dortmund

Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier are all set to return to team training on Friday, in what is a big boost for Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund’s injury woes are finally easing up, with five players on the verge of making their returns. Head coach Marco Rose confirmed during his press conference that Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier will all start training with the team on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy