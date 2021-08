Today has started off foggy and dreary. By the late morning hours, the fog should start to lift and the showers we are currently seeing will become more spotty in nature. More showers move into the region by this afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms being possible as well. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the low 80s for our highs. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. Lingering showers are possible during the early overnight hours but we will start to dry out overnight and could see some breaks in the clouds.