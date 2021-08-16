Destiny 2 is drastically changing controller sensitivity options

The stars disappeared from the skies. All that remained was darkness. The line between life and death blurred as millions plunged into an abyss of misery. Where was the order? Where was the law? What happened to the gods' teachings? Where were his children? The Father of the Gods desperately tried to summon his children, but the only answer was the repeating prophecy: Every ten thousand years, the world will fall into disorder. Heaven and earth will flip, and the stars will vanish. All will perish and turn into dust. Everything comes full circle, and the old gods will fall from their reign. It wasn't the gods giving up on humanity. It was the world giving up on the gods. It was a destined calamity... The crisis of the gods. [Game Features] - Western-fantasy world with stunning visuals and audio Heroes with distinct personalities, spectacular maps and graphics, and immersive battles! Experience the most HD sword and sorcery world on your mobile device! - Idle and Relaxing Busy with work and other activities? Earn EXP and rewards by being AFK! Enjoy the thrill of leveling up! - Tap and Battle Change your formation, switch your positions, strategize, and turn the tide in battles! - Great Selection of Heroes Collect unique Heroes, and explore various skills and strategies! Team up Heroes as you like, and form your favorite squad! - Random Surprises Random buildings, random items, random events... Sandbox gameplay with random elements to bring you a different experience every time you play the dungeon!