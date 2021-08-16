Alongside Apple Watch Series 7 Launch, Apple to Announce Running Variation of Its “Time to Walk” Feature

We are currently getting up to $120 discounts on the latest Apple Watch Series 6. The best savings come with the 40mm variant with LTE support in its Product RED Aluminum Case with Product RED Sport Band for $379. However, the GPS-only model is getting an $80 discount, meaning you can get one for as low as $319. You can also grab the Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy color option for $399 with $100 savings, making these some of the best options available. You can also browse through the options to see every color option as prices and discounts will vary depending on the model you choose.