Washington, DC

Biden to return to the White House to address nation amid Afghanistan collapse

By Naomi Lim
The White House has hastily updated President Joe Biden's schedule after mounting pressure for him to speak following the fall of the Afghan government.

Biden will address the public from the White House East Room at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, according to the White House.

INDEPENDENTS COOLING ON BIDEN SPELLS TROUBLE FOR DEMOCRATS IN 2022

Biden was originally meant to remain at Camp David, the presidential country retreat outside of Washington, D.C., until Wednesday. He has not spoken publicly about Afghanistan for six days, though he did issue a written statement over the weekend.

Flights out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in the capital of Kabul are temporarily on hold after seven people died during chaotic evacuations. The White House has been criticized for underestimating the speed at which the Taliban would take over after the withdrawal of troops.

The Taliban seized control of the capital on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Video emerged of insurgents wandering around Ghani's presidential palace shortly afterward.

