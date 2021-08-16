Cancel
Okaloosa County, FL

Tropical Storm Fred: What you need to know in Okaloosa and Walton counties

NW Florida Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas near Port St. Joe around 2:15 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. About an hour after landfall, Okaloosa County Public Safety Director wrote, "The storm has come as far West as it was going to go and is peeling away from Okaloosa County. There seemed to have been an invisible wall at the Okaloosa/Walton County line which prevented the banding features from traveling Westward any farther."

www.nwfdailynews.com

