Thieves Break Hearts of Bismarck/Mandan Charity.
Thing is...something is not valuable until someone buys it!. So you've got to try and sell it...so, lets find the thieves that are trying to sell these things you'll see below. These items were stolen from Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue's upcoming Woofstock fundraiser. Problem is, they may have been stolen anytime over the summer. The theft was only recently discovered as they began preparing for this Saturday's event. So you may have already innocently bought one of these "hot" items.us1033.com
Comments / 0