Thieves Break Hearts of Bismarck/Mandan Charity.

How many times have we heard someone say "it's gone viral", whether they were referring to a video they may have posted on their Facebook (maybe of their kids or a birthday party, something basic like that)? Some people may think that if at least 20 - 30 others watch it, then the tag "Viral" is warranted. What happened just recently at the Target store here in Bismarck has become HUGE on TikTok (which is like the Super Bowl for viral)